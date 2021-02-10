JUST IN
Business Standard

Vodafone Idea's 4G network speed fastest in October-December: Ookla

According to Ookla, this makes Vi the only telco deli­vering fastest speed consist­ently over a six-month period on a pan-India basis

BS Reporter 

Vodafone Idea (Vi) on Wednesday said it has beaten Jio and Airtel to become the fastest telco in October-December quarter of 2020.

According to Ookla, this makes Vi the only telco deli­vering fastest speed consist­ently over a six-month period on a pan-India basis.

The company’s GIGAnet tech­no­logy used for 4G has been veri­fied by Ookla as the fastest net­work for average down­load speeds in 16 states and Union Territories — Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, West Ben­gal, Delhi, Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattis­garh, Jharkhand, Sik­kim, Ass­am, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram and Nagaland.

First Published: Wed, February 10 2021. 22:55 IST

