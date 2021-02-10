Vodafone Idea's 4G network speed fastest in October-December: Ookla

-
Vodafone Idea (Vi) on Wednesday said it has beaten Jio and Airtel to become the fastest telco in October-December quarter of 2020.
According to Ookla, this makes Vi the only telco delivering fastest speed consistently over a six-month period on a pan-India basis.
The company’s GIGAnet technology used for 4G has been verified by Ookla as the fastest network for average download speeds in 16 states and Union Territories — Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, West Bengal, Delhi, Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram and Nagaland.
