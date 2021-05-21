Volvo Car India offers term insurance coverage to employees at dealerships

-
ALSO READ
Volvo Car hikes prices by up to Rs 2 lakh to offset rising input costs
Volvo says it will make only EVs by 2030; will be sold exclusively online
Financiers buy into India's used car business amid uptick in demand
Based on a next generation platform, Volvo S60 retains safety-first focus
Explained: How Apple can tackle the $230 billion luxury car market
-
Volvo Car India on Friday said it has covered all employees of its dealerships under a term insurance policy of up to Rs 10 lakh in the wake of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
Stating that one of the major concerns during this pandemic has been the fate of a family that loses its breadwinner, the company said it is addressing this concern and will bear the premium cost and has undertaken the term insurance of all personnel employed at its 25 dealerships across India.
"Under this initiative, in the unlikely and unfortunate event of a dealer employee's demise due to COVID-19, the employee's family will receive a compensation up to Rs 10 lakh," Volvo Car India said in a statement.
Commenting on the initiative, Volvo Car India Managing Director Jyoti Malhotra said as dealer employees are usually the first interface that Volvo customers have with the company, they play a crucial role in customer satisfaction.
"For us they are an integral part of our team and therefore the company does have responsibility towards them, more so during these unprecedented times. While we hope and pray that there is no pay-out under this initiative it is definitely a comforting hope for those in our dealership ecosystem," Malhotra added.
Volvo Car India further said it had earlier announced the 'Contactless Program' to safeguard its dealer employees from the spread of COVID-19 and to promote online sale. The company is receiving more than 50 per cent of customer inquiries through online platforms.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU