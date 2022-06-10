JUST IN
Akasa Air to partner Griffin for sale, leaseback of Boeing planes
Business Standard

Wage cost inflation may moderate IT players' profit margins by 1.5%

The shrinking will be over and above the narrowing of up to 3.50 per cent on the operating profit margin front for most IT companies in FY22

Operating profit margins of information technology companies can moderate by up to 1.5 per cent in the near term as wage cost inflation coming on the back of high attrition hits players in the over $200 billion industry, a report said on Thursday.
The shrinking will be over and above the narrowing of up to 3.50 per cent on the operating profit margin front for most IT companies in FY22, as per the report by domestic ratings agency Icra.

First Published: Fri, June 10 2022. 02:36 IST

