Walmart-owned Myntra scales down operations, cuts 80 jobs from Gurugram hub

Walmart-owned online fashion retailer Myntra is laying off at least 3 per cent of its workforce, or about 80 employees, from its Gurugram centre to streamline operations and drive better efficiencies, according to the people familiar with the matter.

Myntra has a strength of 3,000 employees and the lay-offs have taken place across functions such as business operations, product and technology, and marketing. According to an email sent to employees, Myntra said it was consolidating its resources and scaling down operations. “As a result, roles of some of our friends and co-workers will ...