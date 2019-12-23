We are building a financial marketplace, says PhonePe CEO Sameer Nigam

Walmart Inc, which acquired Flipkart and in turn PhonePe last year, is excited about the prospects. Growing massively, PhonePe is armed with funds and pedigree.

Its co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Sameer Nigam tells Yuvraj Malik about the firm’s “platform” strategy, monetization, and future capital-raising plans. Edited excerpts: In the four years of PhonePe, how have you differentiated yourself in a sea of payments apps? We want to be India’s largest transaction platform, anchored on payments. We could have been anchored on social, chat or commerce. ...