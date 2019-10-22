We are open to partnerships with state bus services: Uber's Manik Gupta

Uber is working to get more of its products and services to India. It is actively working to find a fix to the most common issue of driver cancellations and unfair cancellation fee charged to riders, Manik Gupta, chief product officer, Uber, tells Surajeet Das Gupta and Neha Alawadhi.

Edited excerpts: You’re looking at the Uber as a platform from where you can expand it to services that are not yours. Where do you see the potential of it in specific areas in India? Our long-term vision is to be the operating system for everyday life. From our perspective, we’re building ...