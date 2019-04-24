We don't change standards depending on market cycles, says Xander's founder

Xander Group has been a major investor in commercial property, with $3 billion put into various assets. Sid Yog, founder of the institutional investor entity, discusses his strategy and how they managed during the recent credit squeeze.

Edited excerpts of the interview with Raghavendra Kamath: Competition in buying of commercial property is increasing by the day and Xander seems to be going slow. We continue to evaluate commercial office opportunities across all major Indian markets. We signed a $350 million deal to acquire a 5.5 mn sq ft under-development office park in Hyderabad in ...