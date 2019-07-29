We expect L&T's Isro business to grow at least sixfold: J D Patil

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) was a major supplier to the Indian Space Research Organisation's (Isro's) Chandrayaan-II moon mission. J D Patil, senior executive vice-president for the company’s defence segment and L&T-NxT, talks to T E Narasimhan & Gireesh Babu, on this business.

Edited excerpts: What was L&T’s contribution to the GSLV Mark III (launch vehicle), which carried Chandrayaan-II? There are over 180 parts, small and large, that went from L&T into that GSLV Mark III. One assembly, the solar array, has 1,100 parts and I am counting it as one. While these ...