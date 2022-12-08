We Founder Circle announces 2 angel funds for early-stage start-ups

We Founder Circle (WFC), which invests in early-stage start-ups, on Thursday announced the launch of two angel funds to support early-stage in India.

The first fund, Invstt Trust, is registered with and has a corpus of Rs 200 crore, with a green-shoe option of another Rs 200 crore to bring the total to Rs 400 crore.

We Founder Circle Global Angels Fund in Gandhinagar’s will seek investors across the globe. The fund size is $30 million with a green-shoe option of another $30 million.

Both funds will have an average ticket size ranging between Rs 3 crore and Rs 4 crore and their investments will be in raising pre-seed, seed and Series A rounds.

The funds will mainly invest in portfolio entities across various sectors such as financial services, deeptech, fintech, EV, content gaming, industrial tech, retail tech, edtech, supply chain, agritech, consumer/D2C, manufacturing, and others.

“2021 saw 42 turning into unicorns and furnishing handsome results for their early-stage investors. This has lured many HNIs to turn to angel investments; however, the trend is still pretty nascent and requires streamlining alongside the right guidance for founders and investors. Therefore, we have envisaged this fund to catalyse the process from both sides - angel investors and early-stage start-ups,” said Gaurav VK Singhvi, managing partner of Investment Manager (We Founder Circle Angel Accelerator LLP) of both the funds.

“Two to three years back, it was about mentoring and incubating start-ups. Now the requirement has arisen wherein it is also about strengthening the flow of capital, streamlining it for HNIs to encourage the plus results, and bridging the gap between angel investors and start-ups,” he said.

Besides access to capital, the funds also provide networking and mentorship support to start-ups with tech expertise and global business connections.

“This Funds are a natural extension of our endeavour to include more start-ups and investors into the mainstream of the ecosystem. We have been building both sides of the community & this fund will enable the growing number of angel investors to invest in a regulatory & compliance-based framework. We expect to bring in more than 1000 angel investors to invest in 200 start-ups in the next 24 months,” said Neeraj Tyagi, co-founder and CEO, We Founder Circle.

Mumbai-based We Founder Circle has in 23 months invested in more than 70 start-ups and it aims to back 500 firms in the next five years.