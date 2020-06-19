The new office: How workplaces are undergoing dramatic transformations

Manu Vijay’s new workplace fully meets the mandatory requirement of being a well-ventilated office in a pandemic-afflicted world. Whenever he doesn’t have video conferencing calls lined up, the graphic designer with Infosys heads over to a treehouse.

Made of mahogany and bamboo, topped with coconut and palm fronds, it took Vijay and his cousin Unni K S, also an Infosys employee, three weeks to make the treehouse. The treehouse is in Unni’s backyard, a few minutes from Vijay’s family home in Kottayam, Kerala. “We used to work in Bengaluru but got home ...