We're hoping growth in insurance will pick up by Q2-end: Irdai Chairman

The covid-19 pandemic has brought about major changes in the Indian insurance space. The society at large has woken up to the need of insurance protection against the uncertainties arising out of the pandemic.

Insurers are resorting to standard products, adopting more digital ways to sell their products amid the pandemic, which may very well turn out to be an inflexion point as far as bridging the protection gap is concerned. In an email interview with Subrata Panda, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) Chairman, Subhash Chandra Khuntia, spoke about the ...