We're seeing huge demand from ecommerce, BFSI, says Startek's Rajiv Ahuja

Startek, a US-headquartered business process management (BPM) services company, with a sizable presence in India, says over 90% of its employees in the country have resumed work with salaries fully restored. Post the lockdown, the NYSE-listed firm which mostly caters to domestic businesses in India, had furloughed 45% of its employees.

In an interview, the company’s president, Rajiv Ahuja, talks about the firm's strategy in India during the lockdown and how successful it has been. Edited Excerpts: Are you back at pre-Covid levels yet as far as your operations in India are ...