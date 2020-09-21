JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Q&A

Narayana Murthy bats for external probe into whistleblower complaints

Delay in price hike, weak Q2 results may play spoilsport for Bharti Airtel
Business Standard

We're seeing huge demand from ecommerce, BFSI, says Startek's Rajiv Ahuja

"The future of work, according to me, will be hybrid -- work from home and brick and mortar."

Topics
e-commerce industry | BFSI | Travel

Bibhu Ranjan Mishra 

Startek, a US-headquartered business process management (BPM) services company, with a sizable presence in India, says over 90% of its employees in the country have resumed work with salaries fully restored. Post the lockdown, the NYSE-listed firm which mostly caters to domestic businesses in India, had furloughed 45% of its employees.

In an interview, the company’s president, Rajiv Ahuja, talks about the firm's strategy in India during the lockdown and how successful it has been. Edited Excerpts: Are you back at pre-Covid levels yet as far as your operations in India are ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Mon, September 21 2020. 18:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.