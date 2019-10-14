We remain optimistic about future growth potential: HUL's Sanjiv Mehta

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) reported flat volume growth for the three months ended September 30, 2019, amid a challenging market environment. In a post-results press conference, HUL’s Chairman and Managing Director, Sanjiv Mehta, indicated the way ahead.

Edited excerpts: What was the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) market growth in the second quarter (Q2)? We have not seen demand pick-up yet. While value growth, in terms of moving annual total, for the FMCG market was 9 per cent, the last three months (July to September) have seen sharp deceleration, touching 5 per cent (in ...