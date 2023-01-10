We sincerely apologise: Go First after flight takes off without 55 flyers

-
ALSO READ
What DGCA's new medical guidelines prescribe for transgender persons
Civil aviation sector to employ 100,000 more people by 2024: Ministry
India's aviation safety rank to improve after UN agency audit: DGCA
Flying on time: TCS-developed app powers AirAsia India's punctuality record
Air ticket rates hurting wallet? Centre not to intervene in price mechanism
-
Go First Airways issued an apology on Tuesday after its Delhi-bound flight left behind more than 55 passengers at the airport.
"We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused to the passengers due to an inadvertent oversight in the reconciliation of flight G8-116, from Bengaluru to Delhi," the airline said in a statement.
On Monday, flight G8-116 took off for Delhi from Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport around 6.30 am forgetting 55 passengers in a coach at the airport.
According to the statement, passengers were accommodated on alternate airlines to Delhi and onward to other destinations.
"We deeply appreciate and value your patience in bearing with us. In line with our philosophy of customer centricity, the airline has decided to offer all affected passengers one free ticket for travel on any domestic sector in the next 12 months," the airline added.
The apology from the company came after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a show cause notice to Go First on the matter. DGCA noted that "multiple mistakes" led to the incident.
"... in the instant case, multiple mistakes such as lack of proper communication, co-ordination, reconciliation and confirmation have resulted in a highly avoidable situation," the DGCA said in a statement.
DGCA has given two weeks time to the company to submit a response to the show cause notice as to why enforcement action should not be taken against them for dereliction of their regulatory obligations.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 18:39 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU