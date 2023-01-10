JUST IN
Business Standard

We sincerely apologise: Go First after flight takes off without 55 flyers

Go First's Delhi-bound flight G8-116 left behind 55 passengers in a coach at Bengaluru airport

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Go First
Flight G8 116 took off for Delhi from Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport around 6.30 am on Monday.

Go First Airways issued an apology on Tuesday after its Delhi-bound flight left behind more than 55 passengers at the airport.

"We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused to the passengers due to an inadvertent oversight in the reconciliation of flight G8-116, from Bengaluru to Delhi," the airline said in a statement.

On Monday, flight G8-116 took off for Delhi from Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport around 6.30 am forgetting 55 passengers in a coach at the airport.

According to the statement, passengers were accommodated on alternate airlines to Delhi and onward to other destinations.

"We deeply appreciate and value your patience in bearing with us. In line with our philosophy of customer centricity, the airline has decided to offer all affected passengers one free ticket for travel on any domestic sector in the next 12 months," the airline added.

The apology from the company came after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a show cause notice to Go First on the matter. DGCA noted that "multiple mistakes" led to the incident.

"... in the instant case, multiple mistakes such as lack of proper communication, co-ordination, reconciliation and confirmation have resulted in a highly avoidable situation," the DGCA said in a statement.

DGCA has given two weeks time to the company to submit a response to the show cause notice as to why enforcement action should not be taken against them for dereliction of their regulatory obligations.

First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 18:39 IST

