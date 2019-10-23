We've found the right balance between online & offline, says PUMA India MD

Some of your competitors are reducing the number of retail stores whereas you have come up with an experiential centre for buyers. How does PUMA see the future of offline retail growth? We are a multichannel brand and we let the consumer decide where she wants to shop with us and engage with us and interact with us.

We don’t want to create barriers based on what we think is right. Instead, we want to open up all channels of distribution. Even within offline retail, different channels will have their own proposition — a multi-brand store has its own attraction, an exclusive ...