We expect demand to pick-up closer to festive season, says Audi India chief

German luxury carmaker Audi expects sales to revive towards the end of this year, around the festive season, while anticipating headwinds in the next few months. The company does not expect any growth until 2021.

In an interview with T E Narasimhan, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said that the company is planning a slew of launches across segments and want to accelerate its used car business. Edited excerpts: What has been the impact of Covid-19? Sales of the overall automobile industry have been impacted. April was a month of zero sales, something none of us have ...