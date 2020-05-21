JUST IN
Lufthansa in advanced talks for state rescue deal worth about $10 billion
Business Standard

We expect demand to pick-up closer to festive season, says Audi India chief

We would like to urge the Government/ GST council to reduce GST, import duties, and rationalise the vehicle registration cost on luxury cars, he says

Topics
Audi India | Audi India sales | Lockdown

T E Narasimhan 

German luxury carmaker Audi expects sales to revive towards the end of this year, around the festive season, while anticipating headwinds in the next few months. The company does not expect any growth until 2021.

In an interview with T E Narasimhan, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said that the company is planning a slew of launches across segments and want to accelerate its used car business. Edited excerpts: What has been the impact of Covid-19? Sales of the overall automobile industry have been impacted. April was a month of zero sales, something none of us have ...

First Published: Thu, May 21 2020. 11:06 IST

