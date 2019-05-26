We will differentiate on service, availability, price: Tanit Chearavanont

The organised retail market in India is very small but despite the resultant room for growth, do you feel the pace at which it is expanding is still slow? If yes, share reasons. Most observers would suggest that the organised retail market in India has been growing at a slow and steady pace.

Despite that, based on the recent growth trends, India is expected to become one of the global retail hotspot accounting for market size of $1.1 trillion by 2020. Furthermore, the modern retail market in India is expected to double in size over the next three years. By 2030, India is expected to be ...