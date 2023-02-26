We will look at a wider spectrum of Green economy companies: Renuka Ramnath

Multiples Alternate Asset Management, along with co-investors like State Bank of India, is investing Rs 1,200 crore in TI Clean Mobility Pvt Ltd (TICMPL), a Murugappa group company. TICMPL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tube Investments of India. Renuka Ramnath, founder, managing director, and chief executive officer, Multiples, says in an exclusive interview to Manojit Saha the home-grown private-equity firm is gearing up to invest in green-economy .