We will not do business with certain groups: Axis Bank's Amitabh Chaudhry

It’s been eight months since Amitabh Chaudhry moved into the corner office at Axis Bank. He has since steered the bank on to a conservative path, eschewing needless risks. He’s been candid enough to admit that the exposure to the infrastructure sector in the past proved to be an Achilles heel.

The bank’s managing director and chief executive officer hopes to grow business at 5-7 per cent above the industry average. Chaudhry spoke to Shreepad Aute and Raghu Mohan on the road ahead. Edited excerpts: How has your journey at Axis Bank been so far? The first ...