Dalmia Cement reworks its portfolio, but will the consumer bite the bait?

Business Standard

Weak auto volumes led to sharper revenue decline in Q2 for Bosch

The company reported a 27 per cent fall in turnover, driven by the mobility segment that fell 31 per cent over the year-ago quarter

Ram Prasad Sahu 

Weak auto volumes led to a sharper-than-expected revenue decline in the July-September quarter for auto parts maker Bosch. The company reported a 27 per cent fall in turnover, driven by the mobility segment that fell 31 per cent over the year-ago quarter.

This was worse than the Street’s estimates of a 14 per cent fall. Most of the key customer segments, such as commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and two-/three-wheelers, have seen volume decline upwards of 20 per cent. The worst affected was the heavy commercial vehicle space, which saw a decline of 58 per cent during ...

First Published: Thu, November 07 2019. 00:58 IST

