Weaker and poorer, NGOs still the best bet in delivering Covid-19 relief

Last week, Goonj, an NGO working at grassroots level in rural areas, received an unusual request. It was from a middle-aged IT professional in Kolkata, Rajib Ray (name changed), aged 48, who wanted help to buy medicines for his sick parents.

On March 18, as corporate India slipped into the comfort of work from home due to Covid-19, Ray received a termination letter from his employer. “I was first asked to resign in January. But then I refused and sought written grounds for my forced resignation. When I pleaded, the company said they can offer help only if I resign on my own. ...