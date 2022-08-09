Weave Capital launches $75 mn venture fund; aims first close at $20 mn

Weave Capital announced the launch of its multi-stage Venture Capital fund and said its managing partner is Karan Gupta. The fund is the venture arm of SPVH group, a global and holding company having different verticals and business interests.

The Fund’s General Partner is Sujay Prakash. Weave Capital, a sector agnostic fund with an inclination for technology-enabled businesses, will have a total corpus of $75 million along with a green shoe option of $ 25 million.

Aiming for its first close at $ 20 million, the firm shall participate and lead investments in start-ups intending to raise funding between Seed+ stages to Series B capital.

The fund shall commit a cheque between $ 1 million to 5 million across different stages of the portfolio company. Weave aims to build a portfolio of 15—20 start-ups with an average ticket size of $3-3.5 million.

The fund shall start deploying capital post the first close. The fund has filed category II AIF registration and is currently expecting approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India soon.