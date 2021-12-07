Welspun group co to build 1 mn sq ft warehousing for Bengaluru City Region

-
ALSO READ
Grade-A warehousing stock up 3.5% QoQ in second quarter of CY 2021
Covid-19 impact: E-commerce drives demand for warehousing in H1
Embassy Office Parks REIT expects demand to bounce back in early FY22
150-fold spike in warehousing space to expand logistics pie for Adani Ports
Govt-appointed panel to meet on modalities of open network for e-commerce
-
Welspun One Logistics Parks (WOLP), a pan-India asset management and development platform and part of Welspun Group, has acquired 40 acres of land to set up a large-scale warehousing facility at Malur-Hosur road in Tamil Nadu.
With a development potential of 1 million square feet and a total project cost of Rs 300 crore, the facility will service the Bengaluru Metropolitan region’s (BMR’s) industrial and warehousing demand for space, said Welspun in its release today.
While the warehouse will serve the Bengaluru Metropolitan Region, its location is in Tamil Nadu but closer to Bengaluru city in Karnataka.
Bengaluru has historically been a warehousing supply starved market with limited institutional developer presence in the Grade A space; however, demand has witnessed a significant uptick on the back of the post COVID E-Commerce boom.
As per research estimates by various International Property Consultants (IPCs), demand for both warehousing and industrial space in Bengaluru is expected to be 15-20 million square feet over the next 3 years. This acquisition comes at an opportune time giving WOLP an early mover advantage while helping the firm capitalize on the shifting customer preference towards Grade A warehouses, said the release.
“South India has always been an important market for us, and this is a crucial first step towards building a presence in the region by developing logistics infrastructure. WOLP has made significant progress in supporting the county’s warehousing network in a short span of time – from our flagship Park in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra to the more recent acquisitions in Farukhnagar, Haryana and Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Our current acquisition will deepen our Fund Portfolio as well as strengthen our vision of being a pan India warehousing player,” the release quoted B.K. Goenka, chairman at Welspun Group as saying.
This is the first of six projects as part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that Welspun One recently signed with the Government of Tamil Nadu's nodal agency to set up warehousing facilities across the region. The projects, to be executed under the MoU, are expected to bring in direct investments of approximately Rs 2,500 crore to the state.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU