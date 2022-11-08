Welspun India's Q2 net profit down 96% at Rs 8.33 cr due to high input cost

-
ALSO READ
Welspun Corp profit falls 30% to Rs 263 cr in Q4 due to higher expenses
Welspun ropes in Tata Steel to develop 'framework' for hydrogen transport
National Technical Textiles Mission: Centre clears 23 strategic projects
Agnipath scheme golden opportunity to engage personnel: Welspun chairman
Welspun Corp associate company bags Rs 689-cr steel pipe order in Saudi
-
Home textiles major Welspun India Ltd on Tuesday reported a 95.86 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 8.33 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, mainly due to high input costs.
It had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 201.50 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, Welspun India said in a regulatory filing.
Its revenue from operations slipped 15.04 per cent to Rs 2,113.46 crore during the quarter under review. It was Rs 2,487.63 crore in the year-ago period.
The company's total expenses in the September quarter fell 4.29 per cent to Rs 2,122.85 crore.
Its revenue from home textiles was Rs 2,011.41 crore and Rs 159.59 crore from the flooring segment.
Welspun Group Chairman BK Goenka said: "In view of the macro environment that continues to be challenging, the Company's operating and financial performance demonstrates the trust it enjoys among its global customers. This is evident in the growth registered by the company's brands portfolio and the Domestic Retail business in particular".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 20:01 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU