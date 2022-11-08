JUST IN
Birla Corporation posts Rs 56.46 crore consolidated net loss in Q2
Tobacco player VST logs 22% sales growth in quarter ended Sept 30

Tobacco and cigarette manufacturer VST Industries registered a 22 per cent growth in sales and logged 15.4 per cent growth in net profit in the quarter ended September 30, 2022

Tobacco and cigarette manufacturer VST Industries registered a 22 per cent growth in sales and logged 15.4 per cent growth in net profit in the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The operating margin of the company stood at 21.1 per cent despite inflationary pressures that increased overall expenses considerably. The earning per share (EPS) for the quarter under review stood at Rs 59.7 as against Rs 51.7 for the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, marking a growth of 15.4 per cent.

VST Industries also improved its turnover on a sequential basis. In Q2 FY23, the total turnover was Rs 439 crore as against Rs 401 crore in Q1 FY23.

This performance indicates that the recovery momentum that was generated in the previous quarter sustained and is likely to gain pace in the next quarter.

"VST Industries has registered growth in the top-line as well as the bottom-line in a seasonally weak quarter that has impacted sales of many consumer-facing firms. Continued retail inflation seems to have impacted consumer demand, but we remained firm on growth trajectory due to vibrant portfolio of brands," said Aditya Deb Gooptu, Managing Director, VST Industries Limited.

--IANS

pvn/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 19:55 IST

`
