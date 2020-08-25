What Saudi Aramco's cut in capex could mean for mega deals in India

Energy giant Saudi Aramco, according to a recent Bloomberg news report, has suspended a $10-billion China oil refinery venture as it looks to cut down on spending. This, could in turn raise doubts on its international deals, including India.

A Reuters report earlier this month, said Aramco's capital spending plan for 2021 will be "significantly lower than previous guidance", Amin Nasser chief executive officer for the company said on an analyst and investor call after the company's quarterly results. Analysts at Credit Suisse do not see the reduction in capital ...