JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Strides posts pre-tax loss of Rs 217 cr in Q4 as ranitidine ban in US bites
Business Standard

What steps did the govt take to prevent MSMEs from defaulting on loans?

Two important steps have been taken in this regard by the govt

Topics
Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code | MSME sector | Lockdown

Business Standard  |  New Delhi 

IBC, COMPANIES, insolvency, NPA, SMEs, MSME, NCLT, NCLAT,
The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code is entering a period of suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic which has impacted the insolvency ecosystem.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code is entering a period of suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic which has impacted the insolvency ecosystem. It has disrupted business operations, particularly of MSMEs,which may push many of them to default in servicing debt obligations. Two important steps taken in this regard are:

chart


chart
First Published: Wed, May 20 2020. 23:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU