Whiff of O2O in retail as players move from online to offline & vice versa

In the jargon filled world of retail giants, where weekly brainstorming sessions are held to fine-tune their ‘retail philosophy’, and terms like client stickability, repeat traffic and most recently omni-channel, which is having an online as well as offline base to sell products, are regularly thrown around, Kishore Biyani, the outspoken group CEO of Future Group, likes to keep things simple.

His logic is straightforward. “It does not matter whether one is selling online or offline, customers should keep on coming,” he told Business Standard. While his ...