Why a stagnant fleet size in 2018 is good for debt-laden Jet Airways

Jet Airway’s fleet size in 2016-17 was 112, and remained the same in 2017-18. In a market that is registering 20 per cent year-on-year growth, the airline saw no growth in fleet size in the entire year. And this, aviation industry analysts say, is good news.

Had Jet added to its fleet, the airline would in all likelihood be staring at a bigger loss than the Rs 7.67 billion it suffered at the end of FY18. But there is some actual good news. Despite adding no new aircraft, Jet Airways saw more departures during the year, it flew more people, and achieved a higher load ...