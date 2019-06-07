Why Azim Premji is the trailblazer in India's philanthropic world

It is one thing to be successful and another to make others benefit from your success.

As Wipro's founder and executive chairman, Azim Premji, decides to pass on the baton to the next generation, society at large will remember him more as a philanthropist than anything else. This is precisely because of his active pursuit of compassionate capitalism, through which Premji has pledged to give most of his wealth back to society. “In many senses, Premji is well ahead of other Indian business leaders because he has given the largest grant in Indian history to a ...