Why Brand Jet collapsed within 12 months of celebrating silver jubilee

It is flashback time for many.

Protesting employees, irate customers, devastated families clamouring for compensation and justice –the scenes playing out in the aftermath of the Jet Airways debacle evoke a sense of déjà vu, drawing instant comparisons with the long list of airline brands that have found their way to graveyard. Why are Indian airlines so vulnerable? And why did Brand Jet collapse, within twelve months of celebrating its silver jubilee? A mix of financial and strategic mistakes combined with poor expectations management are the reasons for downfall, ...