JUST IN
Why merging Brand Vistara with Air India makes sense: Experts explains
NDTV saga: Who are the three new directors on the board of RRPR Holding
Singapore Airlines' financial outlay for Vistara-AI merger minimal: Report
Musk starts restoring 62k suspended Twitter accounts as 'Big Bang' process
From Roys to Adani: How NDTV promoter firm RRPR changed hands in 3 months
Is Adani Group emerging as the next Tatas?
SaaS firm Prismforce raises $13.6 mn in funding for business expansion
Vikram Kirloskar remade Indian manufacturing, his legacy is everlasting
'Do not worry about future', Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan writes to employees
Cognizant acquires US-based management consulting firm AustinCSI
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
NDTV saga: Who are the three new directors on the board of RRPR Holding
Business Standard

Why merging Brand Vistara with Air India makes sense: Experts explains

With a single airline brand, Tatas aim for quick business turnaround

Topics
Vistara Airlines | Air India | Tata group

Aneesh Phadnis  |  Mumbai 

Vistara
Both Vistara and AirAsia India have been making losses since their inception and requiring regular doses of fund infusion

The Tata group's decision to operate a single full-service airline after the merger of Vistara with Air India will enable faster turnaround and limit the expenditure on brand building, industry experts said.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Vistara Airlines

First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 14:58 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.