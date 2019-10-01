Why tax incentive may not be enough to turn India into a mobile export hub

Just over a week after announcing a sharp cut in corporate tax for new investments to 15 per cent, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said she hoped global players, such as Apple Inc, would find it attractive to invest in India and bring in its manufacturing ecosystem.

Her call to Apple came a few days after Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad announced that the US mobile phone giant would be entering the country in a big way. To transform India into a mobile export hub, the government has to focus on the top five or six global players (Apple, Samsung, Huawei, Oppo, Vivo ...