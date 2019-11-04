Will banks accept telcos' demand for more funding? Lenders' meet this week

Indian lenders are meeting in the week starting November 4 to take a call on fresh funding that telecom companies have sought to pay the government their dues in accordance with a Supreme Court order.

According to the court order on October 24, the telecom companies have three months to pay spectrum usage charges and licence fees in the way adjusted gross revenue has been calculated by the government. “The banks are meeting on November 7 to take into account the high debt of the telecom companies and discuss the additional line of credit they have sought,” said a source ...