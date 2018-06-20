Will soon review Air India stake sale plan: Aviation minister Suresh Prabhu

India will soon review a plan to sell a stake in Air India, Minister said, weeks after the government found no takers for the beleaguered national carrier.

The government is committed that Air India remains an independent, globally-competitive and a highly-successful airline, Minister of State for told a conference on Wednesday. However, the process for selling 76 per cent stake in the airline is over now, he added.

The government had announced the plan in March to divest a 76 per cent stake in Air India along with complete divestment of low-cost arm and a 50 per cent stake in Air India Airport Services Pvt Ltd and offload about $5.1 billion of its debt, but prospective buyers stayed away, with some citing onerous terms as a reason for their lack of interest.

ALSO READ: Flight of fantasy on Air India

On Tuesday, a top official had said the government has for now dropped plans to sell majority stake in Air India as it may not be the right time to privatise the loss-making flag carrier in an election year.