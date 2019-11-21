JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Oracle India's FY19 revenue exceeds Rs 10,000 cr, net up 8% at Rs 540 cr
Business Standard

Wipro 3D first Lloyd's Register-certified additive manufacturer in India

The assessment was made against design data development and control, additive manufacturing process and build control, and reception, storage and handling of feedstock, for Wipro 3D's Bengaluru unit

BS Reporter 

Representative Image
Representative Image

Wipro 3D, the additive manufacturing arm of Wipro, has been awarded a Lloyd’s Register certification for additive manufacturing (AM) quality.

With this, the Bengaluru-based company has become the first Indian AM facility and the sixth globally to be awarded Lloyd’s Register’s AM qualification.

Lloyd’s Register assessment was made against requirements that included design data development and control, additive manufacturing process and build control, and the reception, storage and handling of feedstock (utilising titanium alloys, aluminium alloys, cobalt chrome alloys, nickel alloys and stainless steels) for Wipro 3D’s powder bed fusion facility in Bengaluru.

“To compete globally, Wipro 3D has developed its own ‘best-of-breed’ additive manufacturing and quality system that is able to meet or exceed the exacting demands of current global quality frameworks like that from Lloyd’s Register,” said Ajay Parikh, vice-president and business head, Wipro 3D.

Earlier this year, the National Design and Research Forum had joined hands with Wipro 3D to work together in design for additive manufacturing of aerospace systems and developing related industry standards.
First Published: Thu, November 21 2019. 21:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU