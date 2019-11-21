Wipro 3D first Lloyd's Register-certified additive manufacturer in India

-
Wipro 3D, the additive manufacturing arm of Wipro, has been awarded a Lloyd’s Register certification for additive manufacturing (AM) quality.
With this, the Bengaluru-based company has become the first Indian AM facility and the sixth globally to be awarded Lloyd’s Register’s AM qualification.
Lloyd’s Register assessment was made against requirements that included design data development and control, additive manufacturing process and build control, and the reception, storage and handling of feedstock (utilising titanium alloys, aluminium alloys, cobalt chrome alloys, nickel alloys and stainless steels) for Wipro 3D’s powder bed fusion facility in Bengaluru.
“To compete globally, Wipro 3D has developed its own ‘best-of-breed’ additive manufacturing and quality system that is able to meet or exceed the exacting demands of current global quality frameworks like that from Lloyd’s Register,” said Ajay Parikh, vice-president and business head, Wipro 3D.
Earlier this year, the National Design and Research Forum had joined hands with Wipro 3D to work together in design for additive manufacturing of aerospace systems and developing related industry standards.
