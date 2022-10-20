JUST IN
Wipro appoints Suzanne Dann as CEO for Americas 2 Strategic Market Unit

In her new role, Dann will focus on increasing bookings, large deal signings, and revenue in high-growth strategic areas.

Wipro

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Wipro
Photo: Shutterstock

Wipro announced today the appointment of Suzanne Dann as Chief Executive Officer of Wipro Americas 2 Strategic Market Unit, effective immediately. Dann will also join the Wipro Executive Board.

In her new role, Dann will focus on increasing bookings, large deal signings, and revenue in high-growth strategic areas. She will also direct operational changes to improve margins and continue investments in talent to serve clients’ changing needs.

“Suzanne’s focus on deepening client relationships and understanding their business challenges have been instrumental to the outstanding growth we experienced in this market,’ said Thierry Delaporte, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Wipro. “Under her bold and transformational leadership, we will continue to expand our business in an efficient and sustainable way and collaborate with clients and partners to build innovative solutions.”

Dann joined Wipro in April 2021 as US Senior Vice President for Capital Markets and Insurance.

In this role, she has served as a catalyst for the accelerated growth and has worked to consolidate Wipro’s portfolio, foster client relationships, and build a high-performance culture.

“I am honored and excited to have the opportunity to lead Wipro’s Americas 2 Business Unit as Chief Executive Officer, and I anticipate greatly broadening our overall impact in the market. During the last year and half, I have experienced immense pride in being a part of Wipro’s incredible transformation journey and I am delighted to help further realize the firm’s vision and ambitions, while maximizing the value we bring to clients,” said Suzanne Dann, Chief Executive Officer, Americas 2 Strategic Market Unit, Wipro Limited.

Dann will be taking over the Americas 2 leadership role from Angan Guha. Prior to joining Wipro, Dann held leadership roles at Avanade, IBM, and EY. She holds a BS degree from Cornell University.

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 23:29 IST

