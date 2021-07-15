Wipro Q1 net profit jumps 36% YoY to Rs 3,243 cr

IT services major on Thursday reported 36% jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,243 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. It was Rs 2,390 crore in the year-ago period.

Consolidated revenue rose 12% to Rs 18,252 crore as against Rs 14,913 crore in June 2020.





Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director, said: “Despite the severe onslaught of the pandemic, we delivered our best-ever quarter, with secular growth across all SMUs, Sectors and GBLs. Our sequential revenue growth of 12.2% was well ahead of the top-end of our guidance range, both organically and with Capco. Though in the early days yet, I am pleased with the way we have collaborated with Capco to build our joint go-to-market offerings and strategy. We remain focused on deepening our customer relationships, investing in talent & capabilities for the future, and winning market share.”

Jatin Dalal, Chief Financial Officer said, “We delivered a robust growth in EPS of 41% YoY even as we continued to invest for growth. At 103.7% of our net income, our operating cash flows for the quarter remained healthy. I am also pleased to share that we have successfully issued our debut bond offering in the international markets for $750 million.”