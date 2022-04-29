Wipro Q4FY22 net up 3.85% YoY to Rs 2,972 crore, revenue rises 28%

Wipro’s reported a net profit of Rs 3,087 crore, up 3.85 per cent year on year from Rs 2,972.3 crore, and 4 per cent sequentially.

Revenue for the quarter was up 28 per cent at Rs 20,860 crore year on year from the previous year Rs 16,245 crore. In dollar terms, the company reported IT services revenue at $2.72 billion up 3 per cent sequentially.

met Bloomberg estimates on revenue and profit. According to Bloomberg poll, analysts were estimating revenue to be Rs 20,819 crore and profit of Rs 3,010.9 crore. However, the company missed estimates on margins. The street will also be disappointed on guidance.

The company guided for a revenue growth of 1-3 per cent for the first quarter of FY23 or to be in the range of $2,748 million to $2,803 million. The management also stated that basis this growth for FY23 the guidance will be 16-18 per cent.

Thierry Delaporte, CEO and MD of the company stated that the company which crossed the $10 billion milestone in FY22, added one-fourth of its revenue during the fiscal. “We have had an outstanding year, finishing with $10.4 billion in revenues, and an industry-leading growth of 27 per cent year on year. This is our sixth straight quarter of strong revenue growth at or over 3 per cent.

With all markets, sectors and Global Business Lines now growing in double-digits year on year, we have a strong foundation for next year’s growth,” he added.

For the full year the company reported revenue of Rs 79,093 crore, up 27.68 per cent year on year.

Growth for the year and the quarter was broad based. "With all markets, sectors, and Global Business Lines now growing in double-digits year-on-year, we have a strong foundation for next year’s growth," Delaporte added. He also added that the Capco acquisition grew in double digits and during the year 60 synergistic deals were signed across markets.

Most regions including North America, Europe, and Asia contributed to the sturdy topline growth of the company. During the quarter, the IT services company added two new clients in the $100 million-plus category and three in the $50 million-plus basket.

Higher cost on retention and acquisitions impacted on margins for the quarter came in at a 17 per cent dip of 60 basis points on sequential basis. “We delivered operating margins of 17.7% for the year, after significant investments on solutions, capabilities and talent. We also made two acquisitions in the quarter,” said Jatin Dalal, CFO, .

Attrition like its peers continued to spike up at 23.8 per cent, this was up 22.7 per cent in the preceding quarter. The company however stated that it saw a drop of 500 basis points in attrition on a quarterly basis. The company added 19,000 campus freshers during the year and plans to double its campus hiring in FY23.

The company also made its highest ever addition in a year at 45,416 employees for the year ended March 31, 2022, a multi-fold jump from 14,826 people added in FY21, as demand for talent soared amid shift to digital and attrition spikes. The company also said that at the junior level it has set up a policy that will give promotions on a quarterly basis.