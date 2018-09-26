With a shrinking list of endorsements, has brand SRK lost the Midas touch?

The face that once launched a thousand brands seems to be in retreat. From being one of the most sought-after endorsers by some of the biggest companies on the block, Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) today helms a handful of brands.

Besides, unlike an Amitabh Bachchan or an Akshay Kumar, he is not the go-to man for government advertising and nor is he the first choice for a new launch. Has Brand SRK lost the Midas touch? A decade back, SRK was everywhere. Be it magazines and newspapers extolling his stardom, or hoardings and television sets beaming him down as he sold cans of cola, pens, paint ...