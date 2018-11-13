Luggage is no baggage for VIP, 5 brands get company new customers

What do consumers want from a luggage brand? Time was when they chose lifelong hardiness and ample space in their travel accessory. And VIP, the 50-year-old label owned by the Dilip Piramal’s VIP Industries, pitched sturdy solidity as a key selling point for years.

But as consumers grew more discerning and travel was viewed more as a lifestyle choice, the brand has had to change too. A slew of sub-brands, aggressive promotions and celebrity endorsers have become the brand's leitmotif in recent years. The aim for VIP has been to make the brand relevant to the ...