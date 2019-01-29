With focus on volume growth, FMCGs to put price hike in cold storage

Pricing power in the domestic fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) market is unlikely to stage a comeback anytime soon.

A forecast by market research agency Nielsen, on the trends in FMCG for 2019, points out that volume growth continues to be higher than price-led growth. This comes as organised players continue to benefit from the goods and services tax (GST) regime, in addition to a broader distribution push into rural areas, said Sameer Shukla, Nielsen’s executive director, retail measurement services, South Asia. “The rural consumption story will be intact in ...