With increased local sourcing, LG hopes to cut cost and time to market

The country’s largest white goods maker LG finds itself in a sweet spot. Today, 90 per cent of its household goods are made in India.

Better still, by increasing the use of locally sourced components by 5 per cent year on year, it has already reached a localisation level of 90 per cent. Given that, LG India appears to have a clear advantage over competitors as many of them are still working their way upwards with localisation levels of anywhere between 50 and 80 per cent. As things stand, the company manufactures products like air conditioners (ACs), washing machines, and ovens from ...