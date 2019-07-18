MDs on 'forced' leave, but its business as usual for ICRA and Care Ratings

In little more than a fortnight, top executives of two of the four prominent rating agencies in the country — ICRA and CARE Ratings — have been sent on leave. The reason for both the officials being sent on leave is the same — an anonymous complaint received by the market regulator against the agency.

Though the agencies are going about their business as usual, employee morale has taken a knock, and clients have been more curious than concerned, said a person with one of the agencies. The industry is not sure if this will stop with CARE Ratings, or if one can ...