With new model, Ferrari honours the brand’s 1960s race cars

NV has unveiled a new limited-run retro model that the storied Italian manufacturer is billing as its most aerodynamically efficient car ever.

The Daytona SP3 that debuted Saturday at Mugello Circuit, honours the brand’s 1960s race cars. It represents the second leg of Ferrari’s special-edition Icona series, the first being the Monza SP1 and SP2 cars.

Like those Monza models, the Daytona SP3 is likely to carry a seven-figure price tag. Its mid-rear mounted, 829-horsepower V12 is Ferrari’s most powerful engine, helping deliver a zero to 100-kilometers-per-hour time of 2.85 seconds.