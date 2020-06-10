Indian steel firms race to plug demand gap in China amid Covid-19 crisis

Indian steel companies have cracked open an export opportunity in China — the world’s largest producer of alloy — due to the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Domestic firms are racing to plug the demand gap in China. In April and May, domestic steel producers exported mostly semi-finished steel to China.

Overall exports of semi-finished steel rose 66 per cent year-on-year in April. Though the exact figure for semi-finished exports to China is not known, steel producers say a bulk would have gone to China. The share of semi-finished steel in total exports ...