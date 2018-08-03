Worth $1.02 trillion, one Apple equals India's top 50 put together

The value of one Apple Inc is now nearly the same as the cumulative value of India’s top 50 blue chip The iPhone maker's market capitalisation at $1.02 trillion is a few million away from Nifty 50 index’s value of $1.18 trillion and may soon surpass it if the Cupertino-based technology giant continues its stellar run on the bourses.

Apple posted revenues of $53.3 billion for its fiscal third quarter of 2018, up 17 per cent year-on-year. Net income stood at $11.5 billion, a 32 per cent surge over the previous year. Its shares closed at $207.4 apiece Thursday.





The world's top five technology — Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, and — boast of a total market capitalisation of $4.1 trillion, more than thrice that of India's Nifty 50 and nearly twice that of India’s total market cap.

Their combined m-cap is larger than the 2017 (GDP) value of all countries barring America, China and Japan, World Bank data shows.

ALSO READ: Beyond $1 trn: Cook invokes Steve Jobs to remind Apple's focus on employees

The share prices of Alphabet, Apple, and have run up between 18 per cent and 57 per cent this year, beating 38 stocks from Nifty 50 and 44 stocks from Nifty Next 50. is the only laggard, down 0.1 per cent in the year to date, hit by the recent weak guidance and the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

How they stack up: Apple vs top 50 Indian firm Gafam versus top 5 GDPs Market cap ($ bn) YTD change (%) ($ trn) Apple 1,002 22.5 United States 19.4 com 895 56.9 China 12.2 858 17.8 Japan 4.8 826 25.8 Gafam 4.1 509 -0.1 Germany 3.6 Nifty 50 Index 1,188 7.7 United Kingdom 2.6 Nifty Next 50 Index 316 -3.4 Compiled by BS Research Bureau; Note: Market cap as on Aug 2 for US securities, as on Aug 3 for Indian securities; Gafam stands for Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft

Most of the have consistently surpassed and profit expectations for several quarters now. Besides being fundamentally tech firms, most of these companies are consumer-oriented. The positive outlook on the US economy also augurs well for these companies.

Apple has been growing on account of robust Its service offerings through app downloads and media consumption has also seen a surge. On the flip side, newer offerings such as Apple Watch and audio players have seen limited traction, said experts.

Facebook and have benefited from a big shift in media consumption. Consumption of and video content, for instance, has shifted to mobile devices and the internet from television and newspapers. So, advertisers have moved their spending to these new media.

Amazon has benefited from its lead in cloud computing and e-commerce.



