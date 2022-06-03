Xiaomi announces management reshuffle in India amid ongoing tussle with ED

-
Chinese electronics maker Xiaomi on Friday announced organisational changes in the Indian leadership team. Alvin Tse, a Xiaomi Global founding team member, POCO founding member, former General Manager of Xiaomi Indonesia, will assume the role of General Manager, Xiaomi India, the company announced. The move follows recent transition of Manu Kumar Jain to a global role as Group Vice President responsible for international strategy including international marketing and PR.
“Being a British national and true global citizen, Alvin has helped Xiaomi expand successfully into many global markets. Educated at Stanford University and having worked across four of the largest smartphones and internet markets in the world, Alvin enjoys bridging markets, people, and opportunities,” Xiaomi India said in a statement.
Xiaomi also announced that Anuj Sharma will return to Xiaomi India as its Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Anuj Sharma will spearhead the advancement and execution of the overall brand and marketing strategy, said the company.
Rest of the leadership will continue as is with Muralikrishnan B as Chief Operating Officer, Raghu Reddy as Chief Business Officer, and Sameer BS Rao as Chief Financial Officer. According to Xiaomi India, they have been leading the India business independently, and will continue to be a strong driving force behind the brand.
Xiaomi India has been accused by India’s anti-money-laundering agency Enforcement Directorate of moving money out of the country by falsely claiming it was for patent-fee payments. The agency seized more than $700 million from a local unit of the Chinese smartphone maker in April, a move that has since been put on hold pending a final court decision.
