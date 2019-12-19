JUST IN
Yamaha Motors India enters 125cc scooter segment; launches 2 new variants

The company also announced the withdrawal of its 110 cc offering

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Yamaha
Yamaha Fascino 125 and Yamaha Ray ZR 125

Yamaha Motor India today announced its entry into the 125cc scooter segment. The company introduced two new scooters in the 125 cc segment - Fascino 125, Ray ZR 125. Company also said that it will withdraw its 110cc offering.

Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies said that the currenr slowdown is temporary and the industry will bounce back soon.

"We are bullish about India," he said.

Ravinder Singh, Senior Vice President, Strategy & Planning, Yamaha Motor India says 2019 was a tough year for the industry.

The new 125cc offerings promise 16 per cent more mileage and 30 per cent increase in power.
First Published: Thu, December 19 2019. 12:12 IST

