Yamaha Motors India enters 125cc scooter segment; launches 2 new variants

Motor India today announced its entry into the 125cc scooter segment. The company introduced two new scooters in the 125 cc segment - Fascino 125, Ray ZR 125. Company also said that it will withdraw its 110cc offering.

Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Motor India Group of said that the currenr slowdown is temporary and the industry will bounce back soon.

"We are bullish about India," he said.

Ravinder Singh, Senior Vice President, Strategy & Planning, Motor India says 2019 was a tough year for the industry.

The new 125cc offerings promise 16 per cent more mileage and 30 per cent increase in power.