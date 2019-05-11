YC Deveshwar, ITC's longest serving chairman, passes away

YC Deveshwar, ITC’s longest serving corporate chief, passed away Saturday morning. He was 72. YCD, as he was popularly called, spearheaded the diversification of to an FMCG company.



The cause of his death is unknown.

was one of India’s longest-serving corporate chiefs with over two decades at the helm as the executive chairman and chief executive officer at Ltd till February 4, 2017.

In June 2018, conglomerate decided to extend tenure of non-executive chairman by another two years from 2020 to 2022 so that he could continue to mentor the senior management “given the increasing size and complexity of the organisation".



Deveshwar joined ITC in 1968 and became the executive chairman of the company in 1996. Under his leadership, ITC was successful in warding a takeover threat from its largest shareholder BAT and it made a successful diversification in the FMCG category. In 2011, Deveshwar received the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award.